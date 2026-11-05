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ChatGPT Murder Plot: OpenAI Sued Over Safeguard Shortfall

By Lauren Berg ( November 5, 2026, 11:24 PM EST) -- ChatGPT fueled a North Carolina woman's delusions that her husband was abusive and planned to leave her with nothing if they divorced, before crafting a "personalized plan" to help her murder her husband and get away with the crime, according to a lawsuit that alleges OpenAI prioritizes engagement over safety....

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