3rd Circ. OKs Konica Minolta Appeal Of Severance Suit Class
By Patrick Hoff ( November 6, 2026, 3:57 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit said it will consider Konica Minolta's bid to unwind class status in an ongoing lawsuit alleging the business services provider used an office relocation as cover for conducting a mass layoff without having to pay severance....
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