Bessent, Greer Warn China Over Trade Truce Commitments
By Dylan Moroses ( November 6, 2026, 4:33 PM EST) -- Top U.S. officials warned China on Friday over what they viewed as potential shortfalls in commitments made last year as part of the trade truce reached between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to readouts published Friday by the U.S. Treasury Department and Office of the U.S. Trade Representative....
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