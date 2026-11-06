McDonald's Falsely Touts 'Sugar Free' Coffee Bevs, Suit Says

By Rae Ann Varona ( November 6, 2026, 11:02 PM EST) -- McDonald's "sugar free" McCafé coffee beverages actually have up to 18 grams of sugar due to dairy, consumers alleged Friday in a proposed false advertising class action filed in Illinois federal court, saying the fast-food chain's use of the "sugar free" term violates federal regulations and consumer protection laws....
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