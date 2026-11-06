DC Circ. Mulls Whether Gov't Can Drag Feet On Afghan Visas
By Nadia Dreid ( November 6, 2026, 9:17 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit didn't seem so sure Friday morning that thousands of Afghan and Iraqi citizens who helped U.S. forces overseas should be stripped of their class status as they sue the government for making them wait more than five years for their special visa applications to be processed....
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