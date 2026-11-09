High Court Disbars Judicial Watch Founder Larry Klayman
By David Minsky ( November 9, 2026, 5:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday disbarred Judicial Watch founder and Florida conservative activist attorney Larry Klayman following his 18-month suspension issued last year by the D.C. Court of Appeals. ...
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