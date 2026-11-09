Under Armour Reaches Deal With Ex-Supplier Ahead Of Trial
By Matthew Perlman ( November 9, 2026, 8:32 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal court has canceled a trial that was scheduled to start Monday after Under Armour said it has agreed to a settlement with a former supplier that accused the athletic wear maker of interfering with its contracts for bioceramic powder used in recovery-enhancing clothing material....
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