Supreme Court Weighs Ending Decades-Old Bivens Doctrine
By Marco Poggio ( November 9, 2026, 4:41 PM EST) -- A staff nurse at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu asked the Supreme Court on Monday to eliminate a 55-year-old legal doctrine allowing people to sue federal government officials for damages over constitutional injuries they suffer at their hands, arguing the doctrine violates the separation of powers and must be overruled....
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