Permitting Bill Passes First Procedural Senate Vote
By Gautama Mehta ( November 9, 2026, 8:15 PM EST) -- An overhaul of the federal permitting process aimed at reducing red tape in infrastructure and energy projects cleared its first procedural vote in the U.S. Senate by a margin of 73 to 25 on Monday....
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