Lululemon Patrons Seek To Preserve Tariff Refund Claims

By Dylan Moroses ( November 9, 2026, 5:18 PM EST) -- Lululemon customers urged a Washington federal court to reject the retailer's requests to either toss their proposed class action over tariff costs or pause the case, arguing that the company shouldn't be able to reap both duty refunds and higher profits without compensating consumers who paid inflated prices....
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