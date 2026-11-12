Data Center Injury Claims Require Broader Investigations
By Samantha Kherkher Ernst and Steve Kherkher ( November 12, 2026, 5:12 PM EST) -- The rapid expansion of data center construction and the continued occurrence of serious injuries on these construction worksites are creating new challenges for plaintiffs attorneys....
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