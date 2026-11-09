Live Nation Ex-VP Must Arbitrate $35M Whistleblower Suit

By Craig Clough ( November 9, 2026, 11:07 PM EST) -- A California state judge Monday ruled that a former Live Nation executive who claims the company fired him for blowing the whistle on corporate misconduct can't avoid arbitration, although he said the parties can bring him any discovery disputes, citing concerns about the arbitrator's discovery rules....
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