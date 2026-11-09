Network Group Calls For 'Clear' Permit Timelines, Fee Cuts
By Christopher Cole ( November 9, 2026, 7:07 PM EST) -- A trade group for advanced networks and data centers urged the Federal Communications Commission to press ahead with rules that could effectively hasten local permits and reduce paperwork fees stemming from broadband projects....
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