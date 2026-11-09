LGBCoin Defendant Hit With Sanctions Over Fake Citations
By Carolina Bolado ( November 9, 2026, 9:41 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge Monday handed investors in a "Let's Go Brandon" meme coin a win when he sanctioned LGBCoin Ltd. for bad-faith litigation tactics by entering a default judgment against the company....
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