Parking Lot Operators Stuck With Fla. Suit Over DMV Records

By David Minsky ( November 10, 2026, 6:45 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge ruled that parking lot operators must face a proposed class action brought by motorists who claimed the companies used license plate readers to obtain personal information and charge them fees, saying that violations of the Driver's Privacy Protection Act were sufficiently alleged....
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