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Ex-NASCAR Exec Says Discovery Shows He Stole No Secrets

By Nadia Dreid ( November 10, 2026, 8:34 PM EST) -- The ex-competition director for one of NASCAR's biggest teams says he beats claims that he ran off to join the competition with his old employer's trade secrets in his pocket, telling a North Carolina federal court that Joe Gibbs Racing still can't show he ever shared anything he wasn't supposed to....

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