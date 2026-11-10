FCC Urged To Dedicate More Airwaves For Satellite Use

By Nadia Dreid ( November 10, 2026, 7:33 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission's plan to open more than 200 megahertz of unlicensed spectrum up to satellite services such as direct-to-device technology is all well and good, said one industry organization, but the agency also needs to make some space for "dedicated satellite spectrum."...
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