Judge Will Reduce 'Shocking' $88M Mesh Bellwether Verdict

By Carolyn Muyskens ( November 10, 2026, 2:17 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge said Tuesday she will reduce an $88 million verdict awarded to an Alabama couple in the first bellwether hernia mesh trial against Medtronic subsidiary Covidien LP, saying the award appeared to be "the product of passion."...
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