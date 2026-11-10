Unions Drop Fight Over Spirit Data Sale To Google

By MJ Koo ( November 10, 2026, 3:35 PM EST) -- A flight attendants union said Tuesday that it and other unions have withdrawn their objections to Spirit Airlines' sale of former employees' data to Google in the airline's New York bankruptcy case, after securing new limits on the data included in the sale and safeguards for its de-identification....
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