7th Circ. Mulls FCA Penalties For SuperValu Without Damages
By Celeste Bott ( November 10, 2026, 6:52 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit panel grappled Tuesday with whether supermarket chain SuperValu Inc. could face billions of dollars in False Claims Act penalties for knowingly submitting false prescription drug claims when a jury found whistleblowers failed to prove the government suffered damages, with one judge characterizing the potential penalties as "mind-boggling."...
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