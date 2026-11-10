NY, T-Mobile Reach Deal To End Affordable Internet Data Caps

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( November 10, 2026, 7:15 PM EST) -- T-Mobile has agreed to improve and expand access to its affordable home internet services, according to an agreement unveiled by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James....
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