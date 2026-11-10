NASCAR Sues Online Sellers Over Alleged Counterfeits

By Tom Lotshaw ( November 10, 2026, 5:35 PM EST) -- Stock car racing giant NASCAR on Tuesday asked an Illinois federal judge to order undisclosed online entities to stop infringing on its trademarks and selling counterfeit merchandise, and to cough up damages from their profits....
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