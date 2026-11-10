FedEx Hit With $3M Calif. Privacy Fine Over Ad Tracking
By Allison Grande ( November 10, 2026, 11:21 PM EST) -- FedEx has agreed to pay nearly $3 million and overhaul certain data privacy controls to resolve the California Privacy Protection Agency's claims that the company shared website visitors' personal information with advertisers without telling the customers or giving them an opportunity to opt out of the disclosures, the agency announced Tuesday....
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