Firm Must Face Suit For Including Atty Fees In Collection Bids

By George Woolston ( November 10, 2026, 6:29 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appellate court on Tuesday revived four lawsuits alleging that a state firm violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, finding that the firm attempted to collect attorney fees and filing fees along with rent when it represented landlords looking to collect from nonpaying tenants. ...
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