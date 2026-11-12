4th Circ. Curbs Gov't Access To Journos' Comms Via LinkedIn
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( November 12, 2026, 7:12 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit has limited the scope of an order directing LinkedIn to give up journalists' communications with alleged sources on the professional networking website in response to a federal leak probe, noting that the government's ability to investigate potential violations of the law is tempered by the First Amendment....
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