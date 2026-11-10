Microsoft Says Students' Data-Mining Allegations Fall Short
By Ben Adlin ( November 10, 2026, 11:24 PM EST) -- Microsoft has urged a Washington state court to dismiss a proposed class action from four students who accused the company of collecting personal data through school-provided products such as Microsoft 365 and Minecraft Education, asserting that certain claims are federally preempted and that the students had no reasonable expectation of privacy....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.