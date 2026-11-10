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Tax Court Slashes Easement's Value From $45M To $325K

By Kat Lucero ( November 10, 2026, 6:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Tax Court slashed the value of a 231-acre Alabama conservation easement Tuesday to $325,000 from the original $45 million claimed for the 2017 tax year, finding the partnership seeking the related charitable deduction had failed to prove the property could operate as a mine....

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