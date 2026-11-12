FEMA Subcontractor Defends No-Poach, Wage-Fixing Suit

By Matthew Perlman ( November 12, 2026, 5:56 PM EST) -- A disaster response worker is defending a proposed class action accusing Fluor Federal Services Inc. and several subcontractors of fixing wages and agreeing not to hire each other's workers, arguing that one of the companies identified members of the conspiracy in writing....
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