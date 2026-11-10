BBC Gets Trump Defamation Suit Trimmed But Not Tossed

By Hailey Konnath ( November 10, 2026, 11:13 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday refused to throw out the bulk of Donald Trump's $10 billion defamation suit against the BBC over its documentary on the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, ruling that the president has plausibly alleged it caused reputational harm, at least for now....
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