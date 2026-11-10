Kennedys Say Trump's Arch Would Mar Arlington Gravesites

By Lauren Berg ( November 10, 2026, 11:43 PM EST) -- The Kennedy family Tuesday threw its storied political weight behind litigation seeking to stop President Donald Trump's planned 250-foot arch just east of Arlington National Cemetery, saying the unlawful project "will permanently cast shadows" over their family's graves and the graves of U.S. military members....
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