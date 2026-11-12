Jan. 6 Rioters Say They Were Unfairly Prosecuted

By Nadia Dreid ( November 12, 2026, 10:29 PM EST) -- Ten men who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection over the 2020 presidential election results that culminated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol are suing the federal government for malicious prosecution, saying they were in Washington, D.C., that day to "connect with like-minded patriots."...
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