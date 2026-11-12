Toyota Says Inverter Defect Suit Fails In Light Of Recall

By Mike Curley ( November 12, 2026, 3:25 PM EST) -- Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc. and its affiliates are urging an Illinois federal court to throw out a proposed class action alleging it sold hybrid vehicles with an inverter defect, saying the lead plaintiff hasn't alleged any damages because his vehicle was repaired, and he was given loaners, free of charge....
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