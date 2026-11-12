CPA Group Seeks IRS Guidance On Gambling Reporting Regs

By Zak Kostro ( November 12, 2026, 1:22 PM EST) -- The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants asked the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the IRS to clarify proposed regulations to increase the threshold for gambling businesses to report payouts to the government, saying they fail to address key issues for reporting wagering gains and losses....
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