NextEra Says Avangrid Wants To Show Dems 'Parroted' Claims

By Bryan Koenig ( November 12, 2026, 10:41 PM EST) -- NextEra Energy Inc. sparred with developer Avangrid Inc. in dueling Massachusetts federal court briefs over the latter's bid to restart discovery, which NextEra cast as an attempt solely to show that Democratic state attorneys general and senators have "parroted" Avangrid's allegations of blocked competition....
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