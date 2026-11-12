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5 Firms Guide CareTrust's $638M Stock Offering

By Isaac Monterose ( November 12, 2026, 6:36 PM EST) -- Healthcare-focused real estate investment trust CareTrust REIT Inc. is offering 17 million common shares for $637.5 million in a public stock offering that's being guided by O'Melveny & Myers LLP, DLA Piper LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Jones Day and Latham & Watkins LLP....

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