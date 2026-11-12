CFPB Says Anti-Bias Rule Rollback Tracks Fair Lending Law

By Katryna Perera ( November 12, 2026, 9:50 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is urging a D.C. federal judge to uphold the recent rollback of fair lending regulations, arguing that consumer advocates' legal challenge largely boils down to policy disagreements that are insufficient to support claims of invalid rulemaking....
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