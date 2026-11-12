Ill. Judge Sets Chicago DOJ Testimony Despite Bid For Clarity
By Lauraann Wood ( November 12, 2026, 6:41 PM EST) -- The Illinois federal judge probing potential falsehoods and undue influence behind a push to prosecute six U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement protesters solidified an early December date to hear U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros and others' testimony on the matter, after blasting the government's "immaterial" bid for more pre-proceeding clarity....
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