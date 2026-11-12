Judge Cites Alito Dissent In Trump Birthright Order Fight
By Jared Foretek ( November 12, 2026, 5:57 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge weighing whether to block the Trump administration's latest birthright citizenship executive order suggested on Thursday that the government's interpretation of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent citizenship ruling was contradicted even by Justice Samuel Alito's dissent in the case....
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