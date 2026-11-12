Masimo, ITC Tell Justices To Skip Apple Watch Ban Appeal
By Adam Lidgett ( November 12, 2026, 7:44 PM EST) -- Masimo Corp. and the U.S. International Trade Commission said Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court should ignore Apple's arguments that the Federal Circuit degraded the agency's domestic industry requirement by sustaining a finding that Apple watches infringed a pair of patents....
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