2 Delaware Voters Sue Over 435-Seat House Cap

By Jared Foretek ( November 13, 2026, 3:30 PM EST) -- Two Delaware voters are suing to expand the number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, claiming their state has been deprived of equal representation in Congress since the 2020 apportionment kept it with just one seat in the lower chamber....
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