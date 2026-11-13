Ace Website Visitors' Tracking Claims Shipped To Arbitration
By Allison Grande ( November 13, 2026, 10:08 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has sent to arbitration a proposed class action accusing Ace Hardware of allowing third parties to track the browsing activities of website visitors who had opted out of nonessential cookies, finding that the plaintiffs had agreed to this arbitration process when they interacted with the website's cookie banner....
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