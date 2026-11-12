Adidas Complaint Response Was Wanting, Ex-Worker Testifies
By Cara Salvatore ( November 12, 2026, 11:37 PM EST) -- A former senior Adidas employee staffed on a Beyoncé partnership testified Thursday in her Oregon retaliation trial that she was not regularly updated by human resources as to the status of her complaints regarding another employee who allegedly called her a racial slur....
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