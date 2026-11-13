7-Eleven Sued Over Allegedly Misleading Gas Labels

By Jonathan Capriel ( November 13, 2026, 10:21 PM EST) -- Gas station giant 7-Eleven Inc. allegedly mislabeled premium and mid-grade gasoline as beneficial to most cars when in reality "they make little to no difference," according to a lawsuit filed by a New York woman who claims she and others have overpaid by hundreds of dollars annually....
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