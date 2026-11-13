Nestle Shorted Ill. Plant Workers Don-Doff Time, Suit Says
By Gina Kim ( November 13, 2026, 6:34 PM EST) -- Nestle USA was hit with a proposed class action in Illinois state court Wednesday alleging it illegally failed to pay overtime wages to hourly employees at its Chicago-based beverage distribution and processing plant for specific tasks they had to perform before and after their shifts....
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