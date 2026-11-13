Morgan Stanley Investor Says Board Fumbled AML Oversight

By Jarek Rutz ( November 13, 2026, 2:18 PM EST) -- A pension fund has alleged in the Delaware Chancery Court that Morgan Stanley's current and former directors, including former CEO James Gorman, failed for years to oversee the investment bank's anti-money laundering safeguards while aggressively expanding its business with wealthy overseas clients, potentially exposing the company to billions of dollars in penalties....
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