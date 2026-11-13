Trump Threatens Doubling Mexico Tariffs Over Migrant Claims
By Dylan Moroses ( November 13, 2026, 3:57 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump threatened to double tariffs on goods arriving from Mexico if migrant caravans reach the southern U.S. border, he said on Truth Social....
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