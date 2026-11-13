DC Circ. Doubts FERC Overstepped On PJM Project Rules
By Nadia Dreid ( November 13, 2026, 10:56 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit is set to decide whether the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission can make transmission-owning utilities enter into so-called designated entity agreements for certain projects that were assigned to them directly by a regional transmission organization....
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