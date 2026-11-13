Vt. Medical Center To Face Jury Trial In Retirement Plan Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich ( November 13, 2026, 4:52 PM EST) -- A jury will decide whether the University of Vermont Medical Center saddled employees participating in its $1.76 billion retirement plan with underperforming funds and excessive fees, a Vermont federal judge ruled Friday, finding an ex-worker sufficiently backed up his request....
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