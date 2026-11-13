Ex-Conn. Lawmaker Says Jury Pool Flooded With Bad Press

By Brian Steele ( November 13, 2026, 4:30 PM EST) -- Dennis A. Bradley Jr., a former member of the Connecticut State Senate, asked a state court Friday to move his criminal ballot misuse case out of Bridgeport, citing a flood of "negative" media coverage about the charges alleging he pressured a voter to choose his brother for a probate judge position, as well as his unrelated wire fraud conviction....
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