Fla. Panel Nixes Negligence Inference In Motorcycle Crash

By Jonathan Capriel ( November 13, 2026, 8:11 PM EST) -- A motorcyclist will get a new trial on claims that he negligently caused his bike to tip over, injuring his passenger, a Florida appellate panel ruled Friday, saying the lower court wrongly instructed the jurors that it could infer the driver was negligent unless he proved otherwise....
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